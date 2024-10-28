Understanding the Benefits of the Gastric Balloon for Weight Loss with Dr. Okeefe Simmons

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Simmons MD LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Okeefe Simmons joined Inside South Florida to discuss an innovative weight loss option: the gastric balloon, also known as the weight loss balloon. This non-surgical device is a silicone balloon placed endoscopically into the stomach, where it remains for several months, depending on the type, to help patients achieve weight loss without the need for invasive surgery.

Dr. Simmons highlighted several benefits of the gastric balloon, noting that it offers a much lower risk and fewer side effects than full bariatric surgery. After placement, patients can return home the same day. The balloon not only aids in weight loss but also has positive health impacts, such as reducing markers for diabetes and even helping some patients reduce or eliminate blood pressure medications.

On average, patients experience about a 10-15% reduction in body weight, with some losing more. The balloon can also be combined with weight loss medications as part of a comprehensive approach that includes dietary and exercise support from a health coach.

The gastric balloon is FDA-approved for individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 30 and 40, though it can also be effective for those with higher BMIs. Dr. Simmons emphasized that the balloon is a tool, best used alongside lifestyle changes for long-term success.

For those interested, consultations are available at Dr. Simmons’ Aventura office or through virtual visits. To learn more, call 305-204-8558, visit simmonsweightloss.com, or follow Dr. Simmons on social media at @doctorweightloss305.