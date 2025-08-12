Detox, Sculpt, and Refresh at The Tox in Weston

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Tox. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Tox at Weston is helping clients look and feel their best from the inside out. Their signature treatments focus on the lymphatic and digestive systems to help rid the body of toxins, reduce bloating, improve circulation, and naturally sculpt and contour.

Services include the 60-minute Master Tox full-body treatment, the 90-minute Master Tox with extra attention on the waistline, a sculpting facial to relieve facial tension and enhance lymphatic flow, and even a pregnancy treatment designed to help moms-to-be reduce swelling and improve circulation.