Sculpt, Detox, and Glow at The Tox Technique Weston

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Tox. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

From deep bloating to facial sculpting, Inside South Florida took a trip to The Tox Weston to experience one of their signature full-body treatments and learn how to keep those post-treatment results going strong.

Owner Stefanie Antorcha shared simple at-home tools to maintain that glow, including dry brushing to stimulate the lymphatic system and gua sha techniques for both face and body to keep fluids moving and skin looking sculpted. Her biggest tip? “Be gentle and consistent. It’s all about loving yourself daily.”