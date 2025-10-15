Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaYour Health MattersThe Tox

Actions

Sculpt, Detox, and Glow at The Tox Technique Weston

Sculpt, Detox, and Glow at The Tox Technique Weston
Posted

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Tox. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

From deep bloating to facial sculpting, Inside South Florida took a trip to The Tox Weston to experience one of their signature full-body treatments and learn how to keep those post-treatment results going strong.

Owner Stefanie Antorcha shared simple at-home tools to maintain that glow, including dry brushing to stimulate the lymphatic system and gua sha techniques for both face and body to keep fluids moving and skin looking sculpted. Her biggest tip? “Be gentle and consistent. It’s all about loving yourself daily.”

You can visit The Tox Weston at 2342 Weston Road or follow them on Instagram @thetoxweston to book your session. For more information, visit TheToxTechnique.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com