Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaYour Health MattersThe Tox

Actions

Sculpt, Rejuvenate, and Detox: The Tox Weston Brings Its Signature Technique to SoFlo

Sculpt, Rejuvenate, and Detox: The Tox Weston Brings Its Signature Technique to SoFlo
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Tox. All opinions are those of the guest and do not reflect WSFL-TV.

Feeling sluggish, bloated, or just drained? The Tox at Weston is here to change that from the inside out. Owner Stefanie Antorcha joined Inside South Florida to share how their signature Tox Technique goes beyond sculpting and defining, it actually activates the lymphatic system to help the body naturally remove toxins.

Unlike other services, this treatment works on both the outside and the inside, leaving clients feeling lighter, less bloated, and energized. After a session, hydration is key, since drinking water and sweating help flush everything out.

Visit The Tox at Weston at 2342 Weston Road or follow them on Instagram @thetoxweston to book your session and feel the difference.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com