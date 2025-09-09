Sculpt, Rejuvenate, and Detox: The Tox Weston Brings Its Signature Technique to SoFlo

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Tox. All opinions are those of the guest and do not reflect WSFL-TV.

Feeling sluggish, bloated, or just drained? The Tox at Weston is here to change that from the inside out. Owner Stefanie Antorcha joined Inside South Florida to share how their signature Tox Technique goes beyond sculpting and defining, it actually activates the lymphatic system to help the body naturally remove toxins.

Unlike other services, this treatment works on both the outside and the inside, leaving clients feeling lighter, less bloated, and energized. After a session, hydration is key, since drinking water and sweating help flush everything out.