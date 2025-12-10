Simple At-Home Techniques to Reduce Puffiness and Boost Circulation

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Tox. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Stefanie Antorcha, owner of The Tox in Weston, joined Inside South Florida to share easy wellness techniques we can all do at home, no spa appointment required.

She broke down gua sha, the popular facial tool you’ve likely seen all over social media. Stefanie explains that puffiness often comes from fluid getting trapped due to sleep position, diet, or even stress. Using a gua sha stone helps move that fluid toward the lymph nodes, while also relieving jaw tension that many of us don’t realize we hold. The technique is simple: light, intentional strokes that guide everything downward and outward.

Stefanie also shared the benefits of dry brushing, calling it “the lazy lymphatic stimulation.” It only takes a few minutes, can be done before or even during a shower, and involves gentle upward strokes toward the heart to encourage healthy circulation. Brushes are available for both the body and face.

Her final tip is completely free: just move. Daily movement, even in small amounts, does more for your lymphatic system than anything else.