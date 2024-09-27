Weight Loss Improves Health Conditions, Says MetaboliK Health Expert

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MetaboliK Health. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Losing even a small amount of weight can significantly improve various health conditions associated with excess weight, according to Dr. Sasha de Jesus of MetaboliK Health. Speaking on Inside South Florida, Dr. de Jesus highlighted the importance of weight management and the benefits of modest weight loss.

Excess weight is linked to serious health issues beyond physical appearance, including heart disease, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), infertility, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and various types of cancer. However, losing just 5-10% of one's baseline weight is enough to optimize these conditions, said Dr. de Jesus.

PCOS and fertility issues in particular often see full reversal with weight loss. Even modest reductions in body weight can lower blood pressure levels. Across many weight-related diseases and symptoms, the majority see vast improvement through dropping a small percentage of excess pounds.

Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, MetaboliK Health takes a personalized, holistic view of weight management. Medical staff conduct thorough evaluations including family and personal health histories to understand underlying causes. Blood tests analyze inflammatory markers.

With this comprehensive understanding, MetaboliK Health creates individualized wellness plans for long-term metabolic health success. Viewers were encouraged to visit MetaboliKHealth.com or follow @MetaboliKHealth on Instagram to learn more.