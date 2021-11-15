Your holiday gift-finding guide!

Online shopping has become the new normal - and that is especially true this holiday season as we continue to navigate the pandemic. Luckily, there are more options than ever to find great gifts online. Style and online shopping expert Michelle Madhok has teamed up with Facebook and Instagram to share details on how to help make this holiday a success for businesses and buyers.

Finding a way to find the perfect gift doesn't have to be a challenge. Michelle says every day this season several of our favorite brands will be hosting live shopping streams on Facebook and Instagram while offering exclusive discounts. Shoppers can ask questions about products and make purchases straight from the live stream.

Every Friday you can tune into Facebook's #BuyBlackFridayShow to find unique products from Black-owned businesses. Facebook also makes it easier to shop with small businesses and local businesses with Facebook Messenger and Facebook marketplace! You can also head to the Facebook page of your favorite charity and donate directly on their page.

