Your Labor Day 2023 cocktail list

Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share a drink list to help commemorate this holiday weekend.

“Three Chord Bourbon gives some toasted almond and some honey,” says Zahn. “You could sip it alone, or you can make a delicious orange old fashioned with some orange bitters.” Find this item at SharedPour.com

For tequila lovers and rose, TSL products may become your canned go-to drinks.

“It's a light clean cocktail with a lot less sugar,” says Zahn. “They also have a Rosarita made with a touch of rosé. The Rosarita and TSL are delicious.” Find this product at DrinkTSL.com

If you’re hosting a Barbie themed soiree, Una Vodka’s pink liquor will pair perfectly.

“It's perfect in cocktails, but you can also sip it on its own,” says Zahn. “It is made with begonias, Florida orange blossoms, and Madagascar vanilla, and they all come together to create this wonderful vodka that has a wonderful pink hue.” Find this item at UnaVodka.com

If margaritas are your go-to drink, craft the perfect margarita with Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur.

“There are about six whole passion fruits that go into this bottle of Chinola,” says Zahn. “It has no additives, so you get that wonderful full passion fruit flavor. It's perfect for any cocktail.” Find this product at Chinola.com

For more information, visit @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.