Your options when it comes to healthcare

Did you know that as medicare rolls out its annual health outcomes survey, the feedback will offer clues to which information provides clinically meaningful health data? According to our guest, Dr. Stephanie Copeland, at Wellmed, these survey results, and even the questions, can serve as a guide to help people enrolled in medicare better take charge of their health needs, through coordinated care by their medical team.

Getting accurate health care can also be a hassle. Dr. Copeland says mental health is a big part of our overall health, and we have to focus on that as well. However, only about half of adults get the mental health they need. Dr. Copeland says you can ask your primary care physician to screen you for mental health issues, which will open the door for necessary help.

If you have a chronic illness, you may be able to apply for a special medicare plan that will ensure you get the help you need. You can get condition-specific treatment, and may be able to get it at a lower cost if you're approved.

You can learn more about your options when it comes to health care and coverage at www.webmdhealthservices.com/