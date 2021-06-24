Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Your options when it comes to healthcare

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 16:53:35-04

Did you know that as medicare rolls out its annual health outcomes survey, the feedback will offer clues to which information provides clinically meaningful health data? According to our guest, Dr. Stephanie Copeland, at Wellmed, these survey results, and even the questions, can serve as a guide to help people enrolled in medicare better take charge of their health needs, through coordinated care by their medical team.

Getting accurate health care can also be a hassle. Dr. Copeland says mental health is a big part of our overall health, and we have to focus on that as well. However, only about half of adults get the mental health they need. Dr. Copeland says you can ask your primary care physician to screen you for mental health issues, which will open the door for necessary help.

If you have a chronic illness, you may be able to apply for a special medicare plan that will ensure you get the help you need. You can get condition-specific treatment, and may be able to get it at a lower cost if you're approved.

You can learn more about your options when it comes to health care and coverage at www.webmdhealthservices.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors