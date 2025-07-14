Your Summer Beauty & Lifestyle Essentials Guide from Yesi Style

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From skincare to travel treats, lifestyle expert Yesi Avila rounded up the must-have summer essentials to keep you glowing all season long. Whether you’re lounging on the beach or planning a quick getaway, these beauty and lifestyle products are perfect for sunshine, self-care, and staying radiant from the inside out.

Collagen Biotin Complex

True beauty starts from within, and this Collagen Biotin Complex is packed with marine collagen, biotin, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Together, these ingredients help support healthy-looking skin, strengthen hair and nails, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Find it at Sunrider.com .

Arbonne Funsun Mineral Sunscreen

This lightweight, non-whitening sunscreen offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection using 19% zinc oxide. It’s infused with aloe vera and green tea extract to hydrate and soothe skin, making it ideal for daily face and body use. Dermatologist and allergy tested. Available for $40 on Arbonne.com .

Lanolips Sun Balm SPF 30

Your lips need sun protection too! Lanolips’ newest balm includes SPF 30 and a golden shimmer that smells like pineapple and beachy bliss. All-natural and non-tinted, it's available at Ulta for $14.

Medicube Mini Booster Pro

Perfect for travel, this compact Korean skincare device enhances radiance and maximizes skincare absorption. It’s easy to use and ideal for on-the-go glow-ups, offering skin-soothing benefits and an added boost to your beauty routine. For more information, visit Medicube.us .

Isima by Shakira

Inspired by Latin hair diversity, Shakira’s new brand Isima features a tri-modal, science-backed approach to hair care. The Delicia Reparative Hair Oil is a standout favorite, delivering nourishment and shine with a luxurious scent, ideal for beach days. Available at Ulta.com or Isima.com .

Epicurean Hotel

Floridians, treat yourself to a summer escape! The Epicurean Hotel in Tampa’s vibrant SoHo district is offering up to 30% off room rates and two complimentary drinks for Florida residents. With new suites, rooftop views, a top-rated spa, foodie hotspots, and a robust events calendar at the Epicurean Theatre, this is a staycation worth booking. Guests can also catch a Tampa Bay Rays game at Steinbrenner Field, another big win for local sports fans.

