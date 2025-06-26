Your Summer Must-Haves: From Scents to Skincare, Water Bottles to Cold Plunges

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is in full swing, and whether you're heading to the beach, lounging by the pool, or simply soaking in the sunshine, Josh McBride shares must-have products that are here to make the season easier, fresher, and more fun.

Febreze Summer Scents

Febreze is setting the mood this summer with seasonal scents that freshen up any space. From the floral charm of Japanese Cherry Blossom in their air fresheners to the refreshing Warm Ocean Breeze in their plug-ins, Febreze is your go-to for odor control with a hint of luxury. Available now at major retailers and online.

Tree Hut’s Glow Collection

Tree Hut's fan-favorite Glow Collection is now available in TSA-approved mini sizes, perfect for summer travel. The line includes shave oils, shea sugar scrubs, whipped body butters, and foaming gel washes—each made with shea butter and natural oils. Scents like Ocean Glow, Moonlight Glow, and Tropic Glow can be found at Ulta and Target.

Cirkul

Say goodbye to boring beverages. Cirkul’s customizable water bottles use long-lasting flavor cartridges with over 150 options, including caffeine, electrolytes, and B vitamins. Each cartridge flavors the equivalent of six 20-ounce drinks, and the bottles let you switch between plain water and your chosen flavor with ease. Learn more at drinkcirkul.com .

Funsicle

Funsicle is bringing affordable poolside fun for the whole family. The brand offers floaties like the Roland Tire Fun Tube, play centers like the Volcanic Valley with slides and games, and even the season’s coolest item: the Funsicle Ice Well Cold Plunge Tub. For just $79.99, this insulated tub offers at-home muscle recovery with a quick-fill design and built-in thermometer. Shop at Funsicle.com , Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Home Depot.

Zevo Flying Insect Trap & Mosquito and Tick Repellent

Nothing ruins summer vibes like flying insects. Zevo’s Flying Insect Trap uses UV light and trap-and-lock technology to eliminate 99.9% of airborne pests, odor-free and mess-free. For on-the-go protection, try Zevo’s On-Body Mosquito and Tick Repellent, offering up to eight hours of protection in a non-sticky, odorless formula. Available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers starting at $9.99.