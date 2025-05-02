Your Ultimate Guide to May Fun in the 305 & 954: Sombreros, Culture, Movies & More!

If you're looking for something to do in South Florida this May, you won’t have to look far. From riverside fiestas to cultural celebrations and family-friendly fun, the 305 and 954 are serving up a packed calendar of events. Inside South Florida shares just a few happenings you’ll want to add to your plans:

Sombreros on the River – Saturday, May 4

Head to The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for one of the city’s biggest Cinco de Mayo parties — complete with a live mariachi band, bucharadores, piñatas, and free sombreros for the first 1,000 guests. Walk-ups are welcome, but snagging a spot early via their website is always a good move. This is Fort Lauderdale fun at its finest. For more information, visit WharfFTL.com.

Haitian Heritage Celebration at PAMM – Thursday, May 8

Celebrate Haitian Heritage Month with free admission to the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) as part of their Free Second Saturdays. Dive into the rich culture of Haiti through interactive art workshops, live music, and vibrant displays that highlight the nation’s art, language, and history. Plus, their community market will be open, offering unique finds from local vendors.

Movies in the Park – Friday, May 9

Grab the whole family and head to Tamarac for a free outdoor screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Sunset Point Park. With face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, and a DJ, the fun starts at 6:30 p.m. with the movie rolling at 8:00 p.m. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets!

Water Safety Awareness Day – Saturday, May 10

Close out the week with a splash! Castaway Island Water Park in Hollywood is hosting a free family event in honor of Water Safety Awareness Day, led by the Embrace Girls Foundation. Expect 20 certified lifeguards, water safety resources, and plenty of fun for kids. Pre-registration is encouraged, so check it out online to secure your spot.

No matter your vibe — whether it’s live music, cultural pride, family movies, or community wellness — South Florida is showing up and showing out this May. Which one are you heading to first?