Your Ultimate Memorial Day Must-Haves: Food, Fun, and Summer-Ready Favorites

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

This Memorial Day, whether you're firing up the grill or heading to a beachside picnic, lifestyle expert Josh McBride has the essentials you need to kick off summer right. From crave-worthy snacks to car care and sun protection, here’s what should be on your shopping list:

Heluva Good! Dips

Bring bold flavor to your cookout with Heluva Good! Dips. Made with real milk and cream, these rich, crave-worthy dips come in seven mouthwatering flavors, including French Onion, Jalapeño Cheddar, and Backyard Barbecue. Pair them with chips, pretzels, or fresh veggies to instantly upgrade your spread. Find them in the dairy aisle of your local supermarket or visit heluvagood.com for tasty recipe ideas.

Turtle Wax

Keep your car looking road-trip ready with Turtle Wax, offering high-performance car care products that clean, shine, and protect. Start with their Max Power Car Wash for a deep clean, then use their #1-selling Wax & Dry Spray Wax for a glossy finish. For quick touch-ups, keep Turtle Wax Renew & Restore Wipes handy—now available at Costco and Advanced Auto Parts. Visitturtlewax.com or your local retailer for more.

Eucerin Sun Advanced Hydration

Heading outdoors? Eucerin’s newest innovation, the Sun Advanced Hydration Face SPF 50, is an ultra-lightweight fluid sunscreen that delivers UVA/UVB protection with all-day hydration. With a fast-absorbing, invisible finish, it’s perfect for daily wear. Grab it now on Amazon to stay protected throughout the holiday.

Olipop

Craving soda without the sugar crash? Olipop reimagines soda with 2–5g of sugar, 9g of fiber, and only 35–50 calories per can. Available in classic flavors like Vintage Cola, Root Beer, and Lemon-Lime, it's a gut-friendly alternative you’ll love. Stock up at Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, or now in 15-packs at your local Costco.

BIC EZ LOAD Lighter

Keep your outdoor adventures glowing with the BIC EZ LOAD Lighter, the first reloadable multi-purpose lighter in BIC’s lineup. Designed to be refilled up to 10 times using a standard BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter, this durable tool offers up to 15,000 lights. Available for just $15 atbic.com, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and in-store at Family Dollar.

From the picnic table to the driveway, these products are your go-to helpers for a safe, flavorful, and fun-filled Memorial Day celebration! For more recommendations like these, follow Josh McBride on Instagram at @joshymcb.