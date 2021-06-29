You've seen him everywhere, get to know Gregory Zarian

You can turn on the television and have a pretty good chance of seeing Gregory Zarian on any given day. From commercials to shows to movies, he's done it all. His newest film, 86 Melrose Avenue, is an intense, thrill ride you won't be able to look away from.

The film follows ten people who are visiting an art gallery when an ex-U.S. Marine going through a PTSD break takes them hostage. As time ticks by, everyone is faced to confront their pasts while trying to make it out alive.

"It's timely, it's poignant, it deals with culture clash, and it makes us look at our own mortality," he says.

After his own time of self-reflection during the lockdown, Zarian says he's focused on continuing to be kind, and doing what he can for other people. Asking more questions and discovering things that other people are going through has allowed him to become more empathetic.

Zarian recently tied the knot in Hawaii at a very small, COVID-friendly ceremony. He says he found the best man in the world, and couldn't be happier.

"It was exactly what it was supposed to be," he says. "Love is love, love wins, and I'm grateful for it and I'm a better man for being in this relationship."

As an LGBTQ activist, this year Zarian will be celebrating Pride by continuing tough conversations and trying to learn as much as he can to be able to help wherever he can. He's looking forward to helping to make this world a better place and using his platform to help others.

You can watch his performance in 86 Melrose Ave on any streaming service.

