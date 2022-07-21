Watch Now
Zerorez has revolutionized cleaning floors with an innovative cleaning formula

The traffic that our carpets and floors endure contributes to the difficulty it takes to maintain their cleanliness. Zerorez of Miami’s Office Manager, Juliet Martin, joined Inside South Florida to share how their special cleaning solution outshines its competitors.

The competition uses tap water, and they usually leave behind residue on surfaces says Martin.

“What makes us different than anybody else is our water,” says Martin. “We do not use any soaps, disinfectants, or detergents. Our water works like it is a soap and detergent, but it is not.”

If you’re interested in having your hard and soft surfaces cleaned, Zerorez of Miami offers a myriad of services.

“We clean area rugs, carpets, upholstery, granite stone countertops, and showers,” says Martin. “We also seal grout.”

For more information, visit ZerorezMiami.com or follow @ZerorezCarpetCleaning

