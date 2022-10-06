Zerorez keeps your house clean and happy

A clean home can lift your mood. Zerorez’s General Manager, Justo Martín, and Manager, Juliet Martín, joined Inside South Florida to share how their company does just that.

“The reason why I love it so much is because I care about my environment,” says Juliet. “I care about what I put in my body and what I bring into my home.”

Zerorez’s water has revolutionized the industry.

“We take out all the hard metals and impurities, and then it goes through a generator where we rearrange the molecules,” says Justo. “It cleans like a degreaser without having to add any soap, surfactants, detergents and all of the harmful chemicals.”

For more information, visit Zerorezmiami.com or call 786-607-7630

This Inside South Florida Segment is Paid for by: Zerorez

