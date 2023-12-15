Zinnia Health Warns Against Binge Drinking During the Holidays

Zinnia Health, Dr. David Hu, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the ins and outs of holiday binge drinking, as well as steps to recovery and well-being.

“When a person is drinking in a binge pattern, there are a number of health problems that can be caused,” says Dr. Hu. “When a person is drinking on a daily basis, we know that there are effects that this can have on multiple organs, especially their liver. I think that when a person is drinking in a non-daily binge pattern, there are their own issues. A person who drinks in a binge pattern probably doesn't have the same amount of alcohol tolerance. And so, it is going to impair them in multiple respects.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Zinnia Health.