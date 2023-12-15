Watch Now
Zinnia Health Warns Against Binge Drinking During the Holidays

Posted at 6:00 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 18:00:02-05

Zinnia Health, Dr. David Hu, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the ins and outs of holiday binge drinking, as well as steps to recovery and well-being.

“When a person is drinking in a binge pattern, there are a number of health problems that can be caused,” says Dr. Hu. “When a person is drinking on a daily basis, we know that there are effects that this can have on multiple organs, especially their liver. I think that when a person is drinking in a non-daily binge pattern, there are their own issues. A person who drinks in a binge pattern probably doesn't have the same amount of alcohol tolerance. And so, it is going to impair them in multiple respects.”

