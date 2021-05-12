Watch
Zoological Wildlife Foundation works to educate the public about rare and endangered species

Posted at 6:38 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 18:38:04-04

Zoological Wildlife Foundation has been a staple in South Florida since 2001. Offering up close and personal experiences with unique animals, the location is doing is also providing education on how to keep these animals safe.

Maria Tabraue, co-president and director of ZWF, says its mission is to educate everyone who visits, and give them a special one-on-one moment with the animals. The foundation is open seven days a week and offers different guided tours and presentations.

To learn more about ZWF or plan your visit, go to https://zoologicalwildlifefoundation.com/

