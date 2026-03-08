Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
About Us
Contact Us
Closed Caption Information
Inside South Florida
Florida Panthers
Advertise with Us
Segments
Trusted Advisors
City of Fort Lauderdale
City Roofing
Demesmin and Dover
U.S. Immigration Law Counsel
Home Experts
Good Greek Moving & Storage
Your Health Matters
The Tox
Doing Good
TV Listings
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
WSFLTV
wsfltv
WSFLTV
Inside South Florida
Florida Panthers
Advertise with Us
Segments
Trusted Advisors
Home Experts
Your Health Matters
Doing Good
TV Listings
More +
Quick Links +
Inside South Florida
Florida Panthers
Advertise with Us
Segments
Trusted Advisors
Home Experts
Your Health Matters
Doing Good
TV Listings
Iran War
Iran War
US says Iran is using populated areas as launch sites, urges civilians stay home
Haley Bull
Official TV Home of the Florida Panthers