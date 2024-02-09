Kangaroo runs loose at Florida apartment complex, police respond

A kangaroo on the loose in Florida hopped into some trouble Thursday.

The incident happened that morning in Tampa, with police learning of the situation from an unusual 911 call.

"There’s a kangaroo in my apartment complex," said a caller.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said officers were able to trap the marsupial in the complex’s gated pool area. Police released video of the incident, where a fairly large kangaroo can be seen hopping around the pool.

It turns out the kangaroo had escaped from its owner’s home.

The kangaroo was reunited with its owner once proper registrations for ownership were verified, police said.

It is legal to own a kangaroo in Florida with a "wildlife as a personal pet" permit, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Scripps News. Specific requirements for maintenance must also be met.

The permit does not cover taking the pet out in public.

