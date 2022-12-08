Laugh daily at your favorite comedies on Channel 39

Tis’ the season to indulge in your favorite comedies. Relive funny moments on Seinfeld, Friends and black-ish. Reminisce the theatrical puns between Jerry, Kramer, George and Elaine, Dre’s cultural soliloquies, and watch the bunch from Friends grow up all over again.

With the extra time off from work, make it a family night. Share the nostalgia of Young Sheldon and The Goldbergs with the kids.

Laugh again and again, episode after episode! Weekdays and nights have never been better.

A complete listing of related programming provided below:

black-ish - Airs Monday - Friday at 11am & 7pm

Seinfeld - Airs Monday - Friday at 11:00pm & 11:30pm

Friends - Airs Monday - Friday at 12pm

Young Sheldon - Airs Monday - Friday at 7:30pm

Goldbergs - Airs Monday - Friday at 11:30am

