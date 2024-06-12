WNBA's Caitlin Clark, NBA's Isaiah Jackson team up to help build family a home

Basketball stars Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers teamed up this week to help a local family in need begin their journey toward achieving home ownership.

WRTV

The two joined a company called Group 1001 and Habitat for Humanity to make it happen. As Clark and Jackson played basketball with children, volunteers built the structure of what will be a new home for the Krost family.

WRTV

"Our trailer was falling apart so I applied and we went through an orientation process and I got assigned a budget coach, and from there we went off," said Dusten Krost.

Caitlin Clark also helped build a basketball hoop for the three kids who will live in the home.

WRTV

The Krost family's house is expected to be completed sometime in October or November.

This story was originally published by Jacqueline White at Scripps News Indianapolis.