WWII veteran gets final wish as community rallies to ensure funeral honors

Florencio Davila proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II, enlisting at just 18 and joining the 632 Tank Destroyer Battalion.

“He loved his country; he was a proud veteran. For him to go out without military service, we just couldn't let it happen,” said Florencio Davila’s granddaughter, Sonya Guerrero.

But after his passing, his family was devastated to learn he might not receive a military funeral — a consequence of the ongoing government shutdown.

Sonya Guererro Florencio Davila surrounded by family.

“He wanted to be honored for serving in the military. When we heard about the government shutdown, we did not know what to do,” said Davila’s son, Irie Cuevas.

Their local Texas community quickly stepped in to help.

“It’s awesome that a community can come together and believe in something and fight for something,” Davila’s grandson, Israel Cuevas, said.

Neighbors connected the family with the casualty assistance office at Fort Hood, which worked to ensure the service would take place as planned.

“It’s what he wanted and he would have never stopped,” Guerrero said.

The family describes Davila as their hero — a father, grandfather, and soldier whose spirit continues to inspire them.

Though they now hold onto only photos and memories, they say his presence will never fade.

“My grandpa is going to get his final wish. He honored us and we are going to honor him by letting his legacy live on,” Israel Cuevas said.

Davila himself reflected on military service in a 2022 video, sharing words that now carry extra weight: “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away. That’s really nice, I’ll always remember that.”

The funeral service for Florencio Davila will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch Funeral Home in Waco, Texas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by Madison Myers with the Scripps News Group in Central Texas.