What is open and closed for Labor Day holiday 2024

Monday is Labor Day, and many places you might want to visit will be closed due to the holiday. Nearly every nonessential state and federal government office will be closed on Monday in celebration of Labor Day.

Labor Day began as a state holiday in the late 1800s, with 23 states adopting it as a holiday by 1894. That year, Congress made Labor Day a national holiday.

According to the Department of Labor, "Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being."

With the holiday being at the end of summer, it is among the busiest travel holidays of the year. Not only will most places that cater to visitors, like hotels, gas stations and airports, be open, but expect them to be busy.

The Transportation Security Administration said it expects this year's Labor Day travel weekend to be the busiest on record for the nation's airports.

Although many government buildings will be closed, plenty of things will remain open.

What is open



Aldi

Best Buy

Chick-fil-A (many locations will close early)

Chipotle

CVS

Gap (openings will depend on mall hours)

Home Depot

Kroger

Lowe's

National parks

Old Navy (openings will depend on mall hours)

Publix

Starbucks

Target

Walgreens

Walmart

What is closed

Costco

Nonessential federal offices, courthouses

U.S. post offices

Most banks

Stock markets

Most retailers recommend checking store hours on their website for hours as there may be some exceptions.

Essential government offices, like the National Weather Service, will remain open. Examples of nonessential offices closed on Monday include the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service.