A healthy twist on a family classic: Escarole and bean soup

The new year is a good time to lean into comfort that also feels nourishing. Some of the best meals are the ones that have been simmering in families for generations, offering both familiarity and balance in a single bowl.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is doing just that, sharing a healthy twist on her family’s escarole and bean soup. The vegetarian dish is packed with nutrients and plant-based protein, proving that traditional recipes can still fit perfectly into a fresh start.

Escarole and Bean Soup

Ingredients



2 large carrots

2 ribs of celery

1 small yellow onion

6 cloves garlic

2 -15 ozcans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1-2 large, bushy head (s) of escarole

8-10 cups of vegetable or chicken broth

1 tbsp olive oil or avocado oil for cooking

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Garnish: Extra virgin olive oil, grated pecorino romano cheese

Instructions

