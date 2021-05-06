Watch
Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco after expecting 7

Abdeljalil Bounhar/AP
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity ward of the private clinic of Ain Borja in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Posted at 11:18 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 11:24:05-04

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s Ministry of Health says a Malian woman has given birth to nine babies after only expecting seven.

It appeared to be the first time on record that a woman gave birth to nine surviving babies at once.

The 25-year-old mother gave birth by cesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco.

Mali’s health minister confirmed that the five girls, four boys and the mother are all doing well.

Associated Press reporters saw the babies in incubators in the neonatal ward, some wiggling their hands and feet in the private Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca.

The Casablanca clinic’s director Youssef Alaoui told Moroccan state TV that the mother gave birth prematurely at 30 weeks and is now in stable condition after heavy bleeding for which she was given a blood transfusion.

The Guinness Book of World Records said in an email to The AP that its current record for most living births at once is eight, and that it is verifying the Morocco birth.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
