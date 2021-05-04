Months after walking out on tab, addict returns to diner to pay bill and leave touching note

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man who walked out on his tab at an Anchorage diner eight months ago recently returned to make amends.

Andy Kriner, the owner of Kriner's Diner, told KTUU that the customer paid his bill and left behind a touching note

"When he was done eating, he left a note, and it's pretty cool. Haven't seen anything like this in the 35 years I've been, 35 or 40 years I've been in the restaurant business,” said Kriner.

Kriner says his wife walked up to him with tears in her eyes and handed him the note.

"It says 'Dear Mr. Kriner, when I was stuck in my addiction, I ate here last September. I left without paying. I'm truly sorry and regret my past actions. I understand if you are mad.' Of course, I'm not mad. 'I'm currently in recovery, and have over seven and a half months, 100% clean and sober. Please accept this money, good day sir.' And that's like, so awesome," said Kriner.

Kriner says people walk out on their tabs once in a while, but nobody has ever come back.

So, while the customer left with a full stomach, Kriner and his wife were left with a full heart

"One little word of kindness goes a long way. You never know whose day you’re going to make, you know, by being nice to somebody,” said Kriner.

The customer did not sign the letter or identify himself. He just wanted the Kriners to know his story, KTUU reports.