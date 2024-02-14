Watch Now
Mahomes asks for prayers after shooting at Chiefs' victory parade

At least one person was killed and numerous others were injured when gunshots rang out just west of Union Station.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Posted at 4:30 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 18:22:19-05

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs are reacting to the shooting at their Super Bowl victory parade. 

At least one person was killed and numerous others were injured when gunshots rang out just west of Union Station. Two people were taken into custody. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. 

Among the first players to react to the shooting was Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He wrote on X, "Praying for Kansas City."

Chiefs' linebacker Drue Tranquill asked fans to join players in well wishes and prayer, writing on X, "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Chiefs Guard Trey Smith wrote, "a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today."

Chiefs player Justin Reid, a safety on the team, let fans know he was praying for the victims and others at the parade. 

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statementon the team's Instagram page saying the team was in close contact with the office of the mayor and with police. The Chiefs said all of the team's players, staff and families are "safe and accounted for."

