Marcus Ericsson wins the 106th Indy 500

Following in the footsteps laid by Sweden’s Kenny Bräck more than 20 years ago, Marcus Ericsson is any Indy 500 champion.

Ericsson capitalized on a speeding penalty late by Scott Dixon, who dominated much of the first 180 laps of the race.

After a crash by Jimmie Johnson with six laps to go, the field stopped for a red flag. A two-lap shootout to win the race ended with Ericsson heading to victory lane.

The win is Ericsson’s third IndyCar Series win and first-ever on an oval.

Before coming to IndyCar, Ericsson spent six years in Formula One.

He is the second-ever Swedish-born Indy 500 champion. Bräck was the first in 1999.

Five drivers crashed during the race. Rinus Veekay, Callum Ilott, Jimmie Johnson and Romain Grosjean each crashed in turn two and Scott McLaughlin crashed in turn three.

Their crashes were the only four cautions in the race.

Helio Castroneves finished seventh is his first attempt at a fifth Indy 500 win.

PHOTOS INSIDE IMS: This is the 106th running of the Indy 500 | Indy 500 style: the greatest spectacle in people watching | The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit

This article was written by James Howell Jr. for WRTV.