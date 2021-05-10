Miami-Dade police officer accused of sexual battery in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A South Florida police officer is facing sex charges after an alleged incident at PGA National Resort & Spa in late April.

Palm Beach Gardens police have arrested Miami-Dade police Lt. John Jenkins on charges of sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

According to police, Jenkins followed the victim into her hotel room, where she said he sexually assaulted her.

The alleged incident occurred after the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association Gala in Jupiter.

Published reports said Jenkins resigned last week as the executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

A spokesman for Miami-Dade police told WPTV on Friday that Jenkins has been relieved of duty with pay.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez issued the following statement: