Great remote jobs that let you work from anywhere

Work-from-home jobs offer a lot of flexibility, but not as much as some coveted "work-from-anywhere" jobs, where you can work anywhere in the world, on your own schedule.

But finding one of these jobs is not as easy as many people think.

Keri Shinault started working from home when the pandemic hit, and never wants to a return to the daily commute.

"It was 2 hours a day driving," she said. "It was a disaster."

This logistics coordinator for an HVAC company now appreciates the extra time her job allows for family and her hobby, painting.

"I love it at my company because it is flexible, and I have the ability to have a much better balance than I ever had," she said.

After working from home much of the past two years, many people have decided they like the flexibility and lower stress of working remotely, and they don't want to have to dress up every day and be in an office at 9 am.

Shinault says she would not have it any other way now.

Why work-from-anywhere jobs are most coveted

The most desirable work-from-home jobs are work-anywhere jobs, where there is no issue if you set up your desk at a beach house, a mountain cabin, or even in a foreign country.

Toni Frana of FlexJobs.com says these positions are "particularly attractive to people who like to travel or for military spouses who have to move around."

She says while many more companies are offering remote or hybrid options, only 5% of remote jobs are true work-from-anywhere positions.

So FlexJobs recently compiled a list of the top 30 companies offering work-from-anywhere jobs. You can see the full list here.

Among the companies is Consensys, where Samuel Akpan works while in Nigeria.

"My daily interaction is now with people from different backgrounds and different cultures and people from all over the world," he told us.

Sam Burda Works for another company on the list, Mod Squad.

She's based in the U.S. and says remote work allows more time for family.

"I was put in charge of my schedule, and that was very empowering," she said.

According to FlexJobs, however, companies can't always offer work-from-anywhere jobs because of the following:

Tax restrictions.

State licensing requirements.

Closeness to clients.

Proximity to the airport.

If you're looking to apply for a work-from-anywhere position, Frana says to make sure you have a dedicated office, a good high-speed internet connection, and no pets and young children running around to distract you.

"Be highly aware of any distractions. Make sure your communication is very concise and clear," she said.

That way--like Keri Shinault --you've got a shot at working in paradise, and you don't waste your money.

________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com