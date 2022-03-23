Warning signs a text message may be a scam

Are you getting random text messages from unknown senders?

Have you received one claiming there is a problem with your bank account?

Bruce McGee has. He checked his phone the other day to discover a worrisome text message.

"It was a text that said my Bosch dishwasher would be charged to my account," he said. "But I didn't order a dishwasher."

The text claimed he had purchased a $1,500 dishwasher.

He thought it might be a scam, but opened the text anyway.

"I had to open it," he said, "because it specifically mentioned an item, and I wanted to make sure it wasn't erroneous."

So he decided to contact us, to see if other people were receiving similar texts

But moments later, he says, "as I was composing my email to you, I received another email from a bank with whom I do not do business.

It said "due to an unusual transaction, we have blocked your debit card."

So was the first text real? What about the second?

It turns out both were scams, to steal his money or bank login information.

Warning signs a text message is a scam

Sarah Wetzel of the Better Business Bureau, said "know that the scammers do not discriminate, and that they will send this to anybody, and anybody that will respond.

Wetzel says scammers are using text messages to impersonate banks, Amazon and other businesses, as well as government agencies like the IRS, to lure consumers into giving up personal identifying information to steal their identity or their hard-earned money.

She says there are some ways to protect yourself.

Check for grammatical errors or a phrase that doesn't make sense (indicating it is from someone in a foreign country).

Do your research: look up the number online, and see if it is really your bank or another legitimate business.

Never click on a link from an unknown number.

"Block that number," Wetzel said, "and just erase a text message like you never received it, because sometimes they may even lure you it by saying 'reply stop' or 'no to stop' future text messages.

Wetzel says replies allow the scammer to know it's an active phone.

And at the end of the day, she says, "just let that text message go, and when in doubt throw it out."

That way you don't waste your money.

__________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com