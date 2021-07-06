Naples doctor charged with illegally prescribing opioids

FORT MYERS — The Middle District Court of Florida said a Naples doctor pleaded guilty to three counts of illegally prescribing opioid medications to patients who had no need for them.

Investigators said Dr. Gerald Abraham was the target of a year-long sting that began in 2019. They say he prescribed oxycodone and/or Adderall to undercover patients on 18 occasions without a primary examination.

The court says in their report that one patient was told by the doctor their paperwork was "completely normal."

Dr. Abraham's office worked on a cash-only basis, charging patients $400 per visit. The court says the doctor used proceeds from those visits to purchase nine vehicles including:

a 2020 Acura NSX,

a 2020 Porsche GT4,

a 2021 Toyota Supra,

a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette,

a 2020 Aston Martin,

a 2020 Nissan 370Z,

a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro,

two 2020 Ford Mustangs

The court ordered Dr. Abraham to return all nine cars as well as $190,496.56 paid towards another vehicle. He must also pay $249,598.52 in additional cash.

According to the court, the doctor faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each of the three counts against him.