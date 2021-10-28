Art Basel Returns to South Florida

Elidea is gearing up for the first in-person art event since 2019.

"I’m very excited to have my solo exhibition," said Elidea.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of Art Basel events in Miami last year. This affected local artists emotionally and financially.

"Last year was really hard for me and I think for a great of the artists in Miami because Art Basel is the main fair that gives [us] more contact and clients," she added.

But Elidea used her spare time to work on new pieces for the next show. To make ends meet, she also sold pieces to cruise lines.

"I was lucky because I worked on the two new carnival cruise ships so for me it was an opportunity," she said.

According to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event is said to bring about $16 million in direct spending each year, spread out between hotel accommodations, dining, revenue taxes and events.

The 19th edition of Art Basel Miami Beach will bring over 250 exhibitors, which is roughly the same amount of galleries as in pre-pandemic years.

"The name of this exhibition is called Coalesce. The meaning of this event is the fusion of creative words made by photos, collage and different kinds of media," said Elidea.

Elidea’s work highlights the importance of finding value in broken pieces by bringing to light the scars that have come from life experiences.

This year, Elidea will have a solo show, located at the glass box at 79th street and Biscayne.

"I’m very excited because I was really happy to find this location," she added.

Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week are set to open November 30th.

