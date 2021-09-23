Art Exhibit Inside Local Hospital Honors Healthcare Workers on the Frontlines of COVID-19 Pandemic

A group of artists created special portraits to honor those who are giving so much of themselves for the benefit of others. Each portrait tells a story of a healthcare worker fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think I'm telling stories of care and tenderness," said Chire Regans.

Regans is one of the five artists that was asked to be a part of the “On the Frontline” exhibit at Mount Sinai Medical Center. She was given pictures of six healthcare workers she’s never met but despite the unknown, Regans says it’s the eyes that tell the story.

"I was really thinking about the expressions on their face, I was thinking about how does this person feel about the work that they’re doing, how does this person feel about being the midst of the pandemic," said Regans.

Most of the artists used colors in their portraits, helping to bring a bit of vibrancy to the hospital.

"Calm and care and being diligent about this work and understanding this impact this work can have on anyone who sees it," said Regans.

"My family has been touched by COVID. So I know what it feels like to loose someone from COVID," said Carlos Arellano.

Arellano is a registered nurse. Looking at his portrait hanging on the wall, Arellano says he sees a dreamer and a fighter.

"I’ve given everything. Working full-time and overtime, out of love for the patients," said Arellano.

Healthcare workers are thanking the artists, but it’s the artists who truly want to say thank you to them.

"I was raised by a nurse so I understand the difficulty it is to take care of people and this being your job. Not only do they have to take care of people, they have to think of their own health every single day going to work. So this is really important for me," said Regans.

The "On the Frontline" exhibit is located in the lobby of Mount Sinai Medical Center's Skolnick Surgical Tower, although not currently open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.