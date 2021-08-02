Florida's 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday, July 31 and runs through Monday, August 9.
RELATED: How to save money during Florida's Back to School Sales Tax holiday
During the holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including:
- $15 or less, per item
- School supplies
- $60 or less, per item
- Clothing and shoes
- Backpacks, handbags and wallets
- Up to $1,000 per item
- Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories
Please note that the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.
Below is a complete breakdown of what items qualify during the 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue:
To view the 2021 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions, click here.