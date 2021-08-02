Watch
Florida's 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Everything you need to know

Runs from July 31 through August 9
Fla.'s 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday
Posted at 5:08 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 17:08:22-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday, July 31 and runs through Monday, August 9.

During the holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including:

  • $15 or less, per item
    • School supplies
  • $60 or less, per item
    • Clothing and shoes
    • Backpacks, handbags and wallets
  • Up to $1,000 per item
    • Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories

Please note that the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.

Below is a complete breakdown of what items qualify during the 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue:

To view the 2021 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions, click here.

