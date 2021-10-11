ConstructReach Hosts “I Built This” Event to Help Students Explore Opportunities in Construction

Over 100 Broward County students participated in the ConstructReach event last week, to explore future opportunities in construction.

The goal of the event is to address a lack of diversity in the industry and examine how the pipeline can be filled with diverse new talent.

"There’s a huge need to create a sustainable workforce but that workforce needs to be diverse and needs to be representative of its generation that’s making up the workforce now," said Founder & CEO of ConstuctReach, Paul Robinson.

Robinson created the initiative to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities.

"We’re partnering with high schools, introducing their juniors and seniors to opportunities within the industry of construction. Providing internships and programs. But it’s also getting in front of a younger demographic as well as they’re thinking about careers," said Robinson.

The “I Built This” event introduces students to the different pathways that exist in construction.

"Whether that is working on the field as an electrician, a plumber or on the degree professional side in terms of project management, developer and more. So it’s trying to provide the entire spectrum," he said.

Broward County students were sent to a Target in Davie to learn about the different elements that went into remodeling the store.

"Honestly it was a great event because at first I thought construction was just building stuff but today really opened my eyes letting me know that there is a variety of stuff that I can get into in the future," said high school junior Silver McMillan.

Since its inception in 2018, ConstructReach has reached more than 600 students, brands, and general contractors throughout the nation.

"A lot of people think that the construction industry is a fall back or a plan B. This isn’t a plan B, this is a plan A. When students learn that going into here and being able to interact and learning everyone’s different stories and learning how they got to this point, it’s just amazing," said intern and sophomore in college Terrez Jones.

"Just allowing them to experience an “I Built This” event to let them know that there’s opportunities that exist and to really live out our mission statement which is building reachable opportunities in construction. So meeting them where they are, letting them know these careers are attainable for them," said Johnson.

For more information on how you can participate in or support future events, click here.