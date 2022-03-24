CDR monoclonal treatment sites to close statewide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Monoclonal COVID-19 treatment provider CDR Health announced its antibody therapy sites will close statewide at close-of-business Thursday.

CDR Health says the closure is due to the recent announcements regarding federal funding for COVID-19 antibody treatments running out.

“I am extremely proud of the CDR team, who has worked tirelessly since March 2020 to rapidly adapt to meet these healthcare challenges by combating the impact of COVID-19 on our communities in Florida,” said Tina Vidal-Duart, CDR Health CEO.

CDR-operated COVID testing sites were closed statewide last week, again citing a cutoff in funding.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, CDR Health says they have provided over 4 million COVID-19 tests, 2.7 million vaccinations, and 150,000 monoclonal antibody treatments.

"If Congress passes a new funding bill that covers monoclonal antibody treatments, and/or other available sources of funding become available, CDR stands ready and willing to reopen sites within 24-48 hours," said Vidal-Duart.

CDR Health’s Tallahassee Clinic in Leon County will continue to offer monoclonal antibody treatment options, in addition to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations—accepting in-network insurance or self-pay.