Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital sees spike in kids hospitalized with COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Staff at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital say they're seeing one of the highest increases in COVID-19 cases at the hospital since the beginning of the pandemic. They've been extremely busy caring for pediatric patients diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past few weeks.

While doctors are seeing an increase in overall cases, Johns Hopkins' hospitalization rate for COVID-19 has remained the same.

However, doctors there say this increase in cases across the state is unfortunate, particularly for the many children under 12 who are not able to get vaccinated.

In terms of data, Johns Hopkins currently has 15 children with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital as of today, with four in their ICU. However, most patients with COVID that doctors are seeing through the emergency center can manage symptoms at home, according to the hospital.

In June, 12 children tested positive, and in July that increased to 181. Last week alone, 74 children tested positive, according to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

The medical team continues to urge those who have not been vaccinated yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect people from severe symptoms and hospitalization, as well as to protect others around them, including children.

Doctors also want to remind everyone to please continue masking so that the community can stop the spread of this virus.