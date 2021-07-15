Cuban exiles in Miami call for U.S. to get involved and help bring change to Cuba

“We want intervention [from] the USA for the freedom of my country," said Carlos Margolles.

Carlos said he feels anguished seeing videos of violence and police repression during demonstrations in Cuba. He said his mother and brother are still there.

In English he said: "It hurts me that they’re suffering from so much dictatorship. We need to unite for one cause only, freedom," he said.

Renaldo Marvelles also has family in Cuba. He said they’re terrified.

Videos on social media show Cuban police officers beating, arresting and shooting at protesters. The videos also show mobs chanting for freedom.

"I remember my grandfather, this is my worst horrible memory, he had big tears coming down his face and he said just be happy. He knew he’s never see us again and he never did," said Emma Dunbar.

Emma left Cuba in 1961 after the revolution began. She is one of the many who left the island to live a better life. Emma said she left with a one hundred dollar bill sewn inside of her coat and her mom with rings in her mouth.

"When my aunt and uncle came, who were the first relatives I got to see, they said where’s the little coat? And that’s the magic coat that got us our first groceries," she said.

Emma said the demonstrations give her hope.

"Last night I thought about my parents and my grandparents and I thought wouldn’t they love to see this revolt that’s going on right now end up in a good turnout for Cuba and Cuba return to what it used to be," she said.

"They are protesting communist oppression. That’s what they’re rebelling against and I think it’s a noble cause," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The protests were spread across all throughout Miami-Dade County Tuesday and more planned protests are expected to happen.