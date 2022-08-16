Watch Now
DeSantis announces 3 proposed initiatives aimed at Florida teacher recruitment, retention

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining teachers in Florida, which will be proposed during the next legislative session.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Aug 16, 2022
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.  — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining teachers in Florida, which will be proposed during the next legislative session.

DeSantis said the initiatives include:

  • Governor's recruitment program which will focus on veterans and first responders with bachelor's degrees
    • Will waive exam fees
    • Those who take part will be eligible for a $4,000 bonus and another $1,000 depending on the subject they teach
  • Teacher apprenticeship program
    • Allow Floridians with an Associates Degree to get experience in the classroom under another teacher for two years, then go on to get their Bachelor's Degree
    • Mentor gets $4,000 for every apprentice
  • New scholarship program to help current high school teachers to earn a Master's Degree to teach dual enrollment classes at their current schools

DeSantis announced the proposals from River Ridge High School in New Port Richey.

Florida's 2023 legislative session starts on March 7.

