DeSantis-endorsed school board candidates win big in Florida Tuesday night

25 of 30 conservative candidates endorsed by DeSantis win, according to Governor’s office
School Board Moms
Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 24, 2022
G-O-P supporters in Sarasota County celebrated what they described as a major victory for public education in the county.

Voters in the Republican-leaning county flipped the school board Tuesday night from a 3-2 liberal majority to a 4- 1 conservative majority. Three seats were up grabs with all three won by conservative candidates who were also endorsed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I think we would have won anyway but he got people out to vote and said how important this is and so it was just a thrill,” said Robyn Marinelli, one of the newly elected conservatives to the board. She joins incumbent Bridgett Ziegler, who kept her seat and Tim Enos, also newly elected.

The power flip in a non-partisan race shows the strength of Governor DeSantis’ power and influence over voters and conservative education policies in Florida. Those policies are often described as part of the ‘parents' rights’ movement, first made popular by conservative moms group, Moms for Liberty, created during the pandemic by moms frustrated by school district mask mandates.

“It’s the year of the parent and we’ve been saying that since January 1,” said Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovitch. Moms for Liberty endorsed approximately 40 candidates, most of them also endorsed by DeSantis.

According to the Governor’s office, of the 30 school board candidates endorsed by Governor DeSantis, 25 of them won Tuesday night with a few candidates headed to run-offs in November.

DeSantis’ involvement, which also included donations to school board candidates by his political action committee, is highly unusual for a Governor and risky according to FL GOP Vice-Chair Christian Ziegler.

“He put out his agenda and these candidates that he endorsed all supported that agenda. The voters said we stand with the Governor on his agenda,” said Ziegler adding, “I think the results are a great indication, they not only embrace and support the Governor but they will fight for the DeSantis agenda.”

