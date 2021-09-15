Feeding South Florida Commemorates 40th Anniversary with Hunger Action Month, How You Can Help

September is Hunger Action Month. It’s designed to raise awareness about the issue of hunger in America and inspire others to take action towards ending it.

In South Florida more than one million individuals don’t know when they’ll get their next meal. Feeding South Florida has been aiming to reduce that number for 40 years.

"During the pandemic, Feeding South Florida served over 1.5 million individuals. In the 12 months of the pandemic, we distributed 183 million pounds of food to those families who were struggling," said CEO of Feeding South Florida, Paco Velez.

Hunger Action Month is just one of the many ways Feeding South Florida is spreading awareness about the issue of hunger. Velez said this year’s theme is “Food Shouldn’t be an Impossible Choice”.

"Feeding South Florida is participating this year in helping families and our community understand that families are making these tough choices and they shouldn’t have to make these tough choices between rent and food, medication and food, and utilities and food," he said.

"The fact that they take a month and focus on that i think it can bring people in who normally wouldn’t get involved. And when they do get involved, that could extend past September," said volunteer, Cynthia Hansen.

Hansen helps three to four times a week, sorting and packing food.

"When I go to the grocery store and I can buy what I want, I consider that a privilege. People don’t have that. So it’s up to us, people pulling together," said Hansen.

So how can you join Hansen and help the cause? Start a virtual food drive, volunteer, or “Go Orange”.

"We ask folks to go orange, light up their buildings orange, their website or profile pages. We know a color won’t end hunger but we hope it starts that conversation," said Velez.

You can find ways to get involved here.