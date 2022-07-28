Watch Now
Florida Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl in Escambia County

Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 28, 2022
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday morning for an 11-year-old girl reported as kidnapped out of Escambia County.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis was last seen around 10 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road.

FDLE has labeled Manriquez Brijido-Ortez, 42, as the abductor in this case.

The sheriff's office said Fernandez-Santis is 4’6” tall and 120 lbs with long black hair. FDLE said she has scars on her face.

Brijido-Ortez is 5’8” tall and weighs 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.

