Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old last seen in Delray Beach

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide missing child alert for a 1-month-old baby boy early Monday morning.

According to FDLE, Kain Waters was last seen on Sunday in the area of the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue of Delray Beach. It's unclear at what time.

Authorities said the baby might be with Jasmine Dejesus, 26. It's unclear what relation, if any, Dejesus has with the infant.

Dejesus is described as a white-Hispanic woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 130 pounds.

Dejesus was last seen wearing a black top and gray pants.

Authorities said if you see Dejesus, do not approach her and call 911 immediately.