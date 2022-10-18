Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded Friday morning in Palm Beach County.

Flames and billowing smoke can be seen on the video before a loud explosion.

Subsequent photos show red barrier posts bent and a damaged building structure.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) said a car collided with the Marathon station gas pump in the 900 block of South Military Trail, between Summit Boulevard and Saturn Avenue at about 5:45 a.m.

Units from Battalion 10 responded to the scene.

Rescuers said they were able to extinguish the fire within four minutes of arrival.

One person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to PBCFR.

The cause of the collision and fire are under investigation.