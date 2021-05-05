Haitian Heritage Month: The 8th annual Little Haiti Book Festival

“We like to dance, we like to laugh, we joke around, we live life that’s being Haitian,” said book author Herve Fanini-Lemoine.

Fanini-Lemoine is one of the dozens of speakers hosting a panel at the Little Haiti Book Festival this month.

“I’ll be talking on the importance of social media in the community, personal lives, [and] politics,” he said.

The Little Haiti Book Festival is returning online with four days of programming people can enjoy right from their living rooms.

“Every Sunday in May from May 9th to May 30th, you’re going to get to attend a panel on a specific topic,” said MJ Fievre, program director of Little Haiti Book Festival.

The festival will feature a wide range of Haitian artists celebrating Haitian culture in the country. There will be musical performances as well as discussions with authors.

“We’re hoping the Little Haiti Book Festival will bring not just what is positive about the country but also offer ways we can work together to improve the community in Haiti and in the diaspora as well,” she said.

In past years, authors, dancers, musicians, chefs and more from Miami’s thriving Caribbean community gathered at the Little Haiti Cultural Center for two days of entertainment. But according to MJ, the virtual event should be no different.

“Every Sunday the events will last from 11 am to 1 pm, so two hours every Sunday of fun, of information, of just remembering why Haiti is such a fabulous and intriguing places and what makes Haitians resilient, so creative and fun to be around,” she added.

“We’re living in a different country, we have to adopt and adjust but if you put us in a group and you’re watching, you’re really going to love it. That’s why I think it’s important for Miami to connect with Haiti,” said Fanini-Lemoine.

For the book festival’s schedule and more information on authors attending and how you can attend, click here.