Hillsborough deputies rescue sea turtle trapped under debris in Fort Myers Beach

Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 10:31:29-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It's a story Hillsborough County deputies say you must sea to believe.

Special Incident Response Team (SIRT) members assigned to patrol Fort Myers Beach to prevent post-Ian looting came across a sea turtle in distress late Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's department Twitter post, the turtle was found under a home, locked between rocks and the sea wall.

The deputies rounded up assistance from other departments working in the area to grab the turtle and place it back in the open ocean, about 100 yards away.

