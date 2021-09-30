Hispanic Heritage Month: Local Entrepreneur Inspires Community to Give Back

Florida 24 Network is celebrating the achievements and contributions Hispanic Americans have made all across our state. Our Melissa Marrero introduces us to a business owner who goes above and beyond to help his employees and the community.

"They came here with nothing. They came here with not a dollar to their name," said Bustamante.

Daniel Bustamante is a first generation Cuban American. His grandparent’s and parent’s hard work motivated him to follow their footsteps.

"What they came here with was even more valuable, they really understood the importance of education and they came with the work ethic you really couldn’t beat," he said.

Being surrounded by a family of entrepreneurs, Bustamante was inspired to start a venture of his own. In 2006, he founded The Artisan Agency, a privilege he says that was given to him.

"I’ll never be able to accomplish what those two generations were able to. Just survival mode, coming from nothing and having to start all over again and providing,"he said.

15 years later, in 2020, The Artisan Agency was ranked number one in Ad Age’s best places to work.

"The development he has gone through is was really make it interesting and fun to work at this company," said childhood friend Victor Leon.

Bustamante’s leadership has influenced Leon to work hard and live a healthier lifestyle. With Bustamante’s help, Leon lost 75 pounds.

"I changed my life seeing how he was doing things. I lived a pretty unhealthy life. He leads a very healthy life. I sort of took that as a way of to say I need to do better for myself," he said.

Going against the grain is what led Bustamante to be comfortable with starting his own business. Advice he recommends everyone to take.

"If you’re very clear and understanding of who you are culturally, and this is something I try with my kids a lot to make sure that they understand who they are as Hispanics. You just have to have confidence in what you’re doing," said Bustamante.

Every year The Artisan Agency offers pro bono work for charitable organizations including St. Jude and the Battier Take Charge Foundation. They have also inspired brands they represent to donate a portion of sales locally to Holtz Children’s Hospitals.

