Hispanic Heritage Month: Miami Restauranteurs Aim to Reduce Waste, Provide Support to Single Mothers

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, every week we’re highlighting Latinos in the community who are impacting the lives of South Floridians.

Pilar Restrepo, Francisco Torres and Sebastian Vargas are the co-founders of Grassfed Culture Hospitality. They have two restaurants, Krus Kitchen and Los Felix. Both locations aim to reduce waste.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018 the total generation of municipal solid waste was over 292 million tons. Of the MSW generated, about 69 million tons were recycled and 25 million tons were composted.

"It's so sad to see it in the ocean, to see it in the bay and to see it in the beach. It’s something so simple to do," said Vargas.

There are many benefits of composting. To name a few: Methane emissions are significantly reduced, compost promotes higher yields of agricultural crops and enhances water retention in soils.

"If you’re able to separate plastics, glasses and card boards, fantastic. But if you separate food with all of the other waste that you create at home and at restaurants it would [make] a huge difference," said Vargas.

"Our goal is to create awareness of the importance of compost and to show the connection that we have with our environment. When we compost, we are recycling, we are reducing waste, we are fighting climate change and global warming, we are helping out our ecosystem," said founder of Compost for Life, Francisco Torres.

The Grassfed restaurants are full of missions. The Leto Campaign is a nonprofit created as the company’s charitable arm, where a percentage of sales will be offered to help single mothers who have lost jobs due to COVID-19.

"We provide $1500. It’s whatever they need help it. For rent, diapers and childcare as well," said Restrepo.

